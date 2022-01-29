Brokerages Expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages forecast that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioVie.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIVI. Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ BIVI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,143. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioVie by 267.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in BioVie by 45.0% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioVie by 90.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioVie by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

