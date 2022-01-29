Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Increases By 160.7%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,700 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the December 31st total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,939,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, lifted their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PTHRF remained flat at $$1.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 235,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,727. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.