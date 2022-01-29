Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Increases By 160.7%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,700 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the December 31st total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,939,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, lifted their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

PTHRF remained flat at $$1.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 235,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,727. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.