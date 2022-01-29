Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOAF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. Bioasis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.