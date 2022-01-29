Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Up 180.5% in January

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, an increase of 180.5% from the December 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 725.8 days.

HNSBF stock remained flat at $$9.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. Hansa Biopharma AB has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.29.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.