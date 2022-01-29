Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Rises By 172.3%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, a growth of 172.3% from the December 31st total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Panasonic stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 304,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,265. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.82 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PCRFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

