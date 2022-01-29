Front Street Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. National Instruments makes up approximately 2.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Instruments by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,546,000 after buying an additional 126,341 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 136.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

