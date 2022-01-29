AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) by 151.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,527 shares during the period. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 2.9% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.12% of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,703.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFLD opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $25.58.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.