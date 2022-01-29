$2.13 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the lowest is $1.94. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.