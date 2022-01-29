Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $3.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.35.

NBIX opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

