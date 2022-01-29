AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,034,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,160,000 after purchasing an additional 510,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.77 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

