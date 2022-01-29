AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $57.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64.

