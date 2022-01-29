Capital Counsel LLC NY Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

VNT opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

