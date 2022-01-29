Rinet Co LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rinet Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

