iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.4% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $255.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.52 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

