Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,455 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.7% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $518.16 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $578.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.75. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

