Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,844 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

