Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $64,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after buying an additional 917,981 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,129,000 after buying an additional 392,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after buying an additional 183,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,032,000 after buying an additional 137,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

MFC stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.