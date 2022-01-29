Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,671,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HSBC were worth $69,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HSBC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in HSBC by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 49,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 35,573 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.75.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.