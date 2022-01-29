Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,907 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $74,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $68,762,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $84.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.