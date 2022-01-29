Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Position Reduced by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,258 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $35,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $201.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.