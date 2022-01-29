Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $37,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,345,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

