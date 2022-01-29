Rinet Co LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $463,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,050,000 after buying an additional 166,975 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $281.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.00 and a 200-day moving average of $305.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

