Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $76,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

