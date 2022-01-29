iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stake Boosted by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 915,248 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR opened at $54.48 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

