Mariner Investment Group LLC Invests $99,000 in Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FICVU opened at $9.80 on Friday. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

