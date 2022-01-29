Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Expands By 2,271.2%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, an increase of 2,271.2% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BIGZ opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 7,500 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $96,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $390,687.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

