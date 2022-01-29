Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.202-$6.247 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

NYSE CCI opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average of $188.27.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

