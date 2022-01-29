Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Rises By 2,900.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NILIF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

