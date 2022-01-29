Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Rises By 2,900.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NILIF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile
