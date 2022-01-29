PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 266.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.09 per share, with a total value of $227,527.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,819 shares of company stock worth $552,330. Insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.