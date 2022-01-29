Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 88,819 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,287,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,819 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $285,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,774 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.