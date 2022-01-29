Standex International (SXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SXI opened at $98.75 on Friday. Standex International has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

SXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,585 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

