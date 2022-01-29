Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issues Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

