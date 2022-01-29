Bon Natural Life (BON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE BON opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. Bon Natural Life has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

