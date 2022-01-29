Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,032 shares of company stock worth $7,471,950 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $5,025,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

