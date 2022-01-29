Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives $23.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LABP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 88.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

