easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 731.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.46) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, January 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.17) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.36) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 618.60 ($8.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 568.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 682.42.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

