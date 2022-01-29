Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.44. Lazard posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. Lazard has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lazard by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after buying an additional 931,553 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Lazard by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after buying an additional 708,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,371,000 after buying an additional 308,605 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.