BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) were down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 2,270 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BBTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

