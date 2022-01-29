Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.38 and last traded at $48.38. 218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.