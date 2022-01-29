American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Down 0.2%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $44.55. Approximately 56 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.05% of American Century Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

