Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Decreases By 67.2%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.