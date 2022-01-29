Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Billion

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $179.96 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

