MATH (MATH) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.60 Million

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. MATH has a total market cap of $29.60 million and $379,255.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MATH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MATH has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

MATH Coin Profile

MATH is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org . MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

Buying and Selling MATH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MATH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MATH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MATH using one of the exchanges listed above.

