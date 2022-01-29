First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 58.7% in January

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 586,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,041,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $51.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares in the last quarter.

