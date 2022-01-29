Seedify.fund Price Tops $6.32 on Major Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.32 or 0.00016579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $152.43 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.85 or 0.06764842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.53 or 0.99908064 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

