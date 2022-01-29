Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Down 51.6% in January

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Shares of LBAI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $951.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 87,087 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
