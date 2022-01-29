Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Down 51.6% in January

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of LBAI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $951.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 87,087 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

