Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,745 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

RF opened at $23.10 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

