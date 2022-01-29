Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Mplx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,673,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mplx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,065 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mplx by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mplx by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

