Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 549 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 4,216.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 253,724 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

