TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

TEL opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average is $151.03. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $117.86 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

